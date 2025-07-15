Bengaluru Auto-Rickshaw Fares Increased from August 1 New Rates Announced

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Bangalore Urban District has increased auto-rickshaw fares within BBMP limits. The new rates will begin from August 1, 2025.

The minimum fare for the first 2 km has gone up from Rs 30 to Rs 36. After 2 km, the fare will be Rs 18 per km, instead of Rs 15 earlier. A night fare of 50% extra will apply between 10 pm and 5 am.

All auto meters must be re-verified and updated with the new fares by October 31.

This hike comes after repeated demands from auto-rickshaw drivers. However, some drivers are still unhappy, as they had asked for a Rs 40 base fare and Rs 20 per km after that.

If drivers follow the meter, the new fares may help commuters. But many worry that unhappy drivers may refuse to use meters and continue to charge high, unfair prices.