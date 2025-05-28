Bengaluru: BIS Raids First Cry Warehouses, Seizes Goods Worth Rs. 90 Lakhs

Recently, authorities have been raiding warehouses of many large companies, including big e-commerce firms. In this wave of raids, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a search at the warehouses of First Cry in Bengaluru. The purpose was to find goods that did not meet BIS quality standards.

During the raid, officials seized goods in Bengaluru that violated the hallmarking rules under the BIS Act, 2016. They revealed that goods worth Rs. 90 lakhs were confiscated. Some of the products were being sold even though they did not meet the required quality standards. This was found to be a violation under Section 14(6) of the Act. Among the seized items were low-quality slippers and children’s toys.

First Cry has decided to cooperate with the raids following advice from its legal team. The company, however, clarified that it does not believe the seized goods violate BIS regulations. They also said the raid has not disrupted their business operations.

BIS has conducted raids on First Cry’s warehouses located in Bhimakkanahalli, Sulibila, Hubli, and Hoskote talukas of Bengaluru Rural district. The company stated that these actions have not caused significant financial loss. They are currently exploring legal options to address the situation.

This is not the first time First Cry has faced such scrutiny. In November 2024, the company was investigated by Mumbai GST officials. In the fourth quarter ending March, First Cry reported a revenue of Rs. 1,930 crore but faced a net loss of Rs. 111.5 crore. Concerns are growing over the company’s rising losses.



