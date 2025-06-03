Live
Bengaluru Engineer Cries in Meeting, Quits Job Over Toxic Manager
A young engineer from Bengaluru quit his job after crying in a meeting. His manager gave no support and often blamed him.
A young software engineer from Bengaluru left his job because of a very stressful and unhealthy work environment. His story was shared on LinkedIn by Shravan Tickoo, the founder of a small AI company. The post quickly went viral.
According to Shravan, the engineer was not a bad worker. He quit because the workplace made him feel sad, hurt, and unwanted. The engineer once cried during a video meeting (G-Meet) after asking a question about his work. Instead of helping him, his manager got angry.
Shravan said the engineer didn’t get proper training or support. He was just told to “figure it out” on his own. When he made mistakes, he was not corrected kindly—he was embarrassed in front of others.
One employee said they had stopped hoping for praise and were only hoping to avoid public shame.
The manager also made late-night phone calls, ignored team concerns, and blamed others when things went wrong. When the engineer finally decided to quit, the manager said, “Good luck finding another job. Let’s see how long you last there.
Shravan called the experience “trauma,” not just a toxic workplace. He said people don’t leave jobs—they leave places where they are not treated with respect.
The post touched many people online. Some said this story is a sad truth for many workers. Others said good managers who care about their team are rare and should be appreciated.