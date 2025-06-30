Bengaluru Forest Officials Seize 74 kg of Illegal Deer and Wild Boar Meat in Major Poaching Bust

Forest officials in Bengaluru arrested a man and also seized 74 kg of illegal deer and wild boar meat. The officials have also found firearms and vehicles, in a significant anti-poaching operation. The operation took place on Bannerghatta Road, based on intelligence reports about wildlife hunting in the Bannerghatta and Kolar forests.

Officials intercepted a car near the Bannerghatta-NICE Road junction and arrested 31-year-old Pratap. He was found moving the carcasses of four spotted deer and one wild boar. Two cars, a motorcycle, two guns, and 10 cartridges were also seized by the officials.

During questioning, Pratap revealed the location of a shed in CK Palya, where more meat was stored. A raid there uncovered additional meat, bringing the total to 74 kg—sourced from nine deer and one wild boar. The shed reportedly belonged to Bhimappa, and two others, Balaraju and Ramesh, are believed to be involved. All three are currently absconding.

The operation was conducted by a joint team of Bengaluru forest staff and a vigilance squad. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre praised the officials for their prompt and effective action.