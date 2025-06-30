Live
- Support development activities irrespective of politics
- Fire guts car near Tirumala toll gate
- Ilya Sutskever Warns of an Unpredictable AI Future: "It’s Going to Be Unimaginable"
- Namma Metro Yellow Line to Open Soon After Safety Check
- Karnataka Housing Fraud Exposed: Contractors Receive Payment While Beneficiaries Build Own Homes
- Cops conduct cordon & search
- Indian Navy Conducts Emergency Rescue After Oil Tanker Fire In Gulf of Oman
- BJP Questions Law College Admission Of Kolkata Rape Case Accused Despite Poor Test Score
- India Accelerates Deployment Of 52 Military Surveillance Satellites Following Operation Sindoor
- Nothing Phone 3 Launches in India Tomorrow: Key Specs, Expected Price, and Design Leaks
Bengaluru Forest Officials Seize 74 kg of Illegal Deer and Wild Boar Meat in Major Poaching Bust
Bengaluru forest officials intercepted a poaching operation on Bannerghatta Road, arresting one individual and seizing 74 kg of illegal deer and wild boar meat, firearms, and vehicles
Forest officials in Bengaluru arrested a man and also seized 74 kg of illegal deer and wild boar meat. The officials have also found firearms and vehicles, in a significant anti-poaching operation. The operation took place on Bannerghatta Road, based on intelligence reports about wildlife hunting in the Bannerghatta and Kolar forests.
Officials intercepted a car near the Bannerghatta-NICE Road junction and arrested 31-year-old Pratap. He was found moving the carcasses of four spotted deer and one wild boar. Two cars, a motorcycle, two guns, and 10 cartridges were also seized by the officials.
During questioning, Pratap revealed the location of a shed in CK Palya, where more meat was stored. A raid there uncovered additional meat, bringing the total to 74 kg—sourced from nine deer and one wild boar. The shed reportedly belonged to Bhimappa, and two others, Balaraju and Ramesh, are believed to be involved. All three are currently absconding.
The operation was conducted by a joint team of Bengaluru forest staff and a vigilance squad. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre praised the officials for their prompt and effective action.