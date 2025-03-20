 Bengaluru Man Buys World's Most Expensive "Wolfdog" for Rs 50 Crore

A Bengaluru man has bought the world’s most expensive dog – a "wolfdog" named Cadaboms Okami – for a whopping Rs 50 crore ($5.7 million).

Breed: A rare mix of a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd.

Age: Just 8 months old.

Weight: Over 5 kg.

Diet: Eats 3 kg of raw meat daily.

The new owner, S Satish, is the president of the Indian Dog Breeders Association. He already owns more than 150 dog breeds.

Why did he buy this rare dog?

Satish loves unique dogs and enjoys showing them off at public events. He can earn anywhere from $2,800 for 30 minutes to $11,700 for five hours of appearances.

Satish also owns a rare Chow Chow dog, bought for about $3.25 million last year.

The Dogs' Lifestyle:

They live on a 7-acre farm with lots of space.

Each dog has a 20ft by 20ft kennel.

There are six staff members who care for the dogs.

Satish believes his dogs draw as much attention as movie stars, with crowds eager to take selfies and pictures.