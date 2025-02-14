Bengaluru Metro Cuts Fares by 30% After Public Feedback

Good news for people using Bengaluru Metro! The price of metro tickets has been reduced by 30% because many passengers complained about the big price increase.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) listened to what people said and decided to lower fares in some places. BMRCL's Managing Director, Maheshwar Rao, said they listened to the feedback and reduced the fares that were too high.

This will help 30-45% of passengers who found the fare increases too costly. Last week, the BMRCL had announced that metro fares would go up by about 50%.

They also introduced different fares for peak and non-peak hours, similar to how taxi services like Ola and Uber work.

The maximum fare went up from Rs 60 to Rs 90, and the minimum balance needed was increased from Rs 50 to Rs 90.

Here’s the new fare breakdown:

0-2 km: Rs 10

2-4 km: Rs 20

4-6 km: Rs 30

6-8 km: Rs 40

8-10 km: Rs 50

10-12 km: Rs 60

15-20 km: Rs 70

20-25 km: Rs 80

25-30 km and above: Rs 90.

This fare reduction should make commuting more affordable for many people!