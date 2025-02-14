Live
- Thousands spent holy ‘Shab-e-Barat’ in prayer, penance in Kashmir
- Karnataka govt to shut 9 new universities; Bidar varsity to escape axe
- Supreme Court extends relief to ex-IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar
- Ashok Gehlot has no moral right to speak on phone tapping: Union Minister Shekhawat
- Corporate investment, ties in strategic industries keys to negotiation on US tariffs
- Country Club Hosted Asia's Biggest Darling’s Day with Dazzling Fashion Show
- ‘Manike’ singer Yohani picks Ranbir Kapoor's film as the perfect fit for ‘Ain’t Nobody Like You’ theme song
- South Korea: Six dead, 25 injured in fire at hotel construction site in Busan
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Former Andhra Pradesh CM Damodaram Sanjivayya on His Birth Anniversary
- India’s auto sector not likely to face major impact due to US tariff hike
Just In
Bengaluru Metro Cuts Fares by 30% After Public Feedback
Bengaluru Metro fares have been reduced by 30% following complaints about a sharp price hike. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) listened to passengers' feedback and made adjustments, benefiting 30-45% of commuters
Good news for people using Bengaluru Metro! The price of metro tickets has been reduced by 30% because many passengers complained about the big price increase.
The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) listened to what people said and decided to lower fares in some places. BMRCL's Managing Director, Maheshwar Rao, said they listened to the feedback and reduced the fares that were too high.
This will help 30-45% of passengers who found the fare increases too costly. Last week, the BMRCL had announced that metro fares would go up by about 50%.
They also introduced different fares for peak and non-peak hours, similar to how taxi services like Ola and Uber work.
The maximum fare went up from Rs 60 to Rs 90, and the minimum balance needed was increased from Rs 50 to Rs 90.
Here’s the new fare breakdown:
- 0-2 km: Rs 10
- 2-4 km: Rs 20
- 4-6 km: Rs 30
- 6-8 km: Rs 40
- 8-10 km: Rs 50
- 10-12 km: Rs 60
- 15-20 km: Rs 70
- 20-25 km: Rs 80
- 25-30 km and above: Rs 90.
This fare reduction should make commuting more affordable for many people!