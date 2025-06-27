Bengaluru: Old Man Arrested After Killing Wife in Fight

Good news for people who travel in Bengaluru! Soon, you will be able to buy your Namma Metro tickets through popular apps like Rapido and Tummoc.

This means you can plan your whole trip — whether you need an auto, a bus, or the metro — all in one app. No more switching between different apps to book each part of your journey.

More than ten apps will work with this new system, so you can choose the app you like best.

This is part of a bigger plan to make travelling on public transport simpler and quicker. In the past, you could pay using QR codes on WhatsApp or apps like Paytm and Amazon Pay, but these didn’t cover your whole journey.

With this new system, it will be easier to get around, save time waiting, and help more people use public transport in Bengaluru.