Live
- Tummala Nageshwar Rao assures implementation of Rythu Bharosa without fail
- Court dismisses plea to ban film reviews, upholds freedom of expression
- Bengaluru Police Seize 4,000 kg of Drugs Worth Rs 45 Crore in a Year
- India’s sugar output to rise 15 pc at 35 million tonnes on favourable monsoon: Crisil
- Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates new DTC depot in Narela; flags off 105 electric DEVI buses
- Israeli Official Reveals Netanyahu Intended to Assassinate Khamenei, but 'Opportunity Wasn't There'
- Sri Periyalwar festival begins
- AI Tools & Skills Every Data Engineer Should Know
- Kannappa Review: Vishnu Manchu Shines in a Powerful Mythological Epic
- Jailed gangster Bhagwanpuria’s mother shot dead in Punjab's Batala
Bengaluru: Old Man Arrested After Killing Wife in Fight
A 75-year-old man named Rangaiah was arrested in Bengaluru for killing his wife after a fight about food. The couple had many arguments, and police say he hit her with a sharp tool.
Good news for people who travel in Bengaluru! Soon, you will be able to buy your Namma Metro tickets through popular apps like Rapido and Tummoc.
This means you can plan your whole trip — whether you need an auto, a bus, or the metro — all in one app. No more switching between different apps to book each part of your journey.
More than ten apps will work with this new system, so you can choose the app you like best.
This is part of a bigger plan to make travelling on public transport simpler and quicker. In the past, you could pay using QR codes on WhatsApp or apps like Paytm and Amazon Pay, but these didn’t cover your whole journey.
With this new system, it will be easier to get around, save time waiting, and help more people use public transport in Bengaluru.