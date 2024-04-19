Bengaluru overtakes Delhi as the number 1 city

Bengaluru : The number of private vehicles has increased in Silicon City Bengaluru. Thus the national capital Delhi has also been overtaken by the garden city. At present, there are approximately 1.16 crore vehicles in Bengaluru city. 50 to 60 lakh vehicles ply in the city during peak hours. Therefore, currently 28 adaptive signals and 164 AI signals are being implemented for traffic control.

This project will be completed in 6-7 months, after which the automatic traffic signal system will be increased and will help in traffic control. According to data collected by the transport department, around 6.37 lakh new private cars and two-wheelers were registered in the city between April 2023 and March 2024. During the same period last year (between April 2022 and March 2023), 4.37 lakh private vehicles were registered.

This year saw a 19 per cent increase in new two-wheeler registrations, while the number of new private cars increased by 340 per cent. In 2022-23, more than 36,000 cars will be registered, rising to around 1.6 lakh this year.

Experts have expressed concern about the increasing number of private vehicles, "Increasing vehicular traffic affects the environment and health. Vehicle emissions lead to poor air quality. Experts say high emission smoke causes poor air quality. The increase in the number of vehicles is not unexpected, especially the increase in private cars is alarming.