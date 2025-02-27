Bengaluru Passenger Files FIR Against Ride-Hailing Company Over Harassment 

A Bengaluru resident has accused a cab driver of harassment after a dispute over the AC. The passenger asked the driver to turn on the air conditioning, but the driver refused. When the passenger insisted, the driver allegedly told them to cancel the ride and leave.

The situation escalated when the driver pulled out a sharp object and approached the passenger. The passenger pointed to a nearby traffic police officer, causing the driver to back off. As the passenger tried to cross the road, they overheard the driver calling for backup. An auto driver helped them leave safely.

The situation worsened when the driver continued to harass the passenger by calling them and sending threatening messages. Despite the ride-hailing company’s assurance that the driver was suspended, the harassment persisted.

The passenger also received multiple OTP spam messages, which they believe were sent by the driver.The passenger filed an FIR against the ride-hailing company, accusing them of failing to protect their privacy during a harassment incident.

While the company said they removed the driver’s access to the passenger’s number, the passenger felt this wasn’t enough. They criticized the company for not doing more to ensure their safety, claiming that suspending the driver was insufficient. The passenger also stated that the company’s response was dismissive and didn’t take the harassment seriously.