 Bengaluru Police Officers Arrested for Bribery, Lokayukta Expands Crackdown on Corruption

In a major operation, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) were arrested in Bengaluru on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs two lakh. The arrests were made by the Lokayukta police on March 25, 2025, following a complaint from a 42-year-old software engineer.

According to the Lokayukta police, ACP Tanveer S R and ASI Krishna Murthy, both stationed at the Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics Police Station in North East Division, allegedly demanded Rs four lakh from the complainant to arrest individuals involved in a cyber fraud case and carry out an investigation.

The complainant approached the Lokayukta police, who then set up a trap. ASI Krishna Murthy was apprehended while receiving an advance of Rs two lakh. His arrest led to the subsequent capture of ACP Tanveer S R.

In addition to these arrests, the Lokayukta police also apprehended four other government officers in separate bribery cases:

G Muniraju , Panchayat Development Officer from Soumedyappanahalli village in Ramanagara district, was arrested for accepting a bribe to approve a material supply bill under the MGNREGA program.

, Panchayat Development Officer from Soumedyappanahalli village in Ramanagara district, was arrested for accepting a bribe to approve a material supply bill under the MGNREGA program. Naveen AM , supervisor at the District Credit Cooperative Bank in Hosadurga, Chitradurga, was caught taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 to approve loans for farmers.

, supervisor at the District Credit Cooperative Bank in Hosadurga, Chitradurga, was caught taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 to approve loans for farmers. Mohammed Saab Moosamiya and Vinayak Patil, Forest Department employees in Ramdurg, Belagavi, were arrested for accepting a bribe to prevent legal action against the complainant's relatives under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The arrests highlight the continued efforts of the Lokayukta police in addressing corruption within government services and maintaining accountability. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities vowing to take strict action against those involved in corrupt practices.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.