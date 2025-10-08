Live
Bengaluru: Professor Arrested for Harassing Student
Highlights
The professor asked the student to come to his house for special classes, saying that he would help her with her studies and attendance.
A college professor, 45 years old, was arrested in Bengaluru.
The professor, who works as the head of the department, is accused of sexual harassment. He was taken into custody after a female student registered a complaint against him.
The professor asked the student to come to his house for special classes, saying that he would help her with her studies and attendance.
When the student went to his house, his family was not there. She said that he misbehaved with her and promised her better marks if she agreed to his demands.
The student informed her parents about the same, who then filed a police complaint
The police are investigating the case.
