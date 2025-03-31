Live
- India’s sugar production rises to 247.61 lakh tons in current season
- Mumbai Police clueless if Kunal Kamra will record statement today
- Bengaluru Residents to Face New User Fee for Waste Collection Starting April 1
- Visit to Mauritius, RSS HQ, Gir Park and more: How PM Modi’s March schedule looked like
- Sardar 2: Karthi Returns as a Spy in Epic Sequel: First Look Unveiled
- Prolonged use of antidepressants linked to risk of sudden cardiac death: Study
- CM Revanth Reddy Outlines Vision for Future City and Telangana’s Growth
- Trinamool youth leader slams partymen, elected representatives for silence on CM Banerjee’s insult in UK
- South Korean Constitutional Court justices reviewing Yoon's impeachment case with 'extra care': Court official
- Kodali Nani's Family Plans to Shift Him to Mumbai for Heart Surgery
Bengaluru Residents to Face New User Fee for Waste Collection Starting April 1
Bengaluru residents will be charged an additional user fee for domestic waste collection and disposal starting April 1, 2025.
Starting from April 1, Bengaluru residents will face an added charge on their property tax bills for domestic waste collection and disposal. This new user fee, approved by the Karnataka government, will apply to all households in the city.
The fee structure is based on the size of the property. For buildings up to 600 sq ft, the fee will be ₹10 per month, while properties over 4,000 sq ft will be charged ₹400 per month. For example, a three-storey building on a 30x40 sq ft plot could see a charge of ₹150 per month. This fee is in addition to the existing Solid Waste Management (SWM) cess already included in property taxes.
The new fee is expected to generate around ₹750 crore annually. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath stated that the total budget for BSWML has been increased to ₹1,400 crore, with the user fee expected to contribute a large portion. The remaining funds will be sourced from other BBMP revenue streams.
This proposal, which was approved earlier this year by the Urban Development Department, will officially be implemented starting the 2025–26 financial year. While the BSWML had submitted the user fee proposal last November, this marks the first time BBMP has publicly acknowledged it.
However, some, including Poongothai Paramasivam of the Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP), question the need for this additional fee. They argue that BBMP already has sufficient funds and that there needs to be more transparency regarding how SWM expenditures are managed.