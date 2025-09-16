Bengaluru Roads Get ₹1,100 Crore Boost: Shivakumar Announces Major Development

Bengaluru will get a major boost in road infrastructure. The Karnataka government has allocated ₹1,100 crore for repair and construction projects across the city.

In a post on X, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the government is committed to creating smooth, pothole-free roads in every part of Bengaluru. Every constituency will benefit from the funds.

₹50 crore will go to each of the 14 key assembly constituencies, while the remaining constituencies will receive ₹25 crore each. The funds will be used for repairing old roads and building new ones.

The initiative aims to make commuting safer and address long-standing pothole problems in the city.