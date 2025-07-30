  • Menu
Bengaluru Students Demand Metro Passes, Feeder Buses After Fare Hike

Highlights

A student group in Bengaluru campaigns for metro travel passes and better feeder buses to colleges after metro fare hike increases daily commute cost and reduces access.

A youth group in Bengaluru called Collective Bangalore is asking the government to give student metro passes and feeder buses to colleges. They say that many students can’t afford private vehicles or cabs. Since starting a petition last month, they have collected 450 signatures from students in over 30 colleges. Their goal is to get 1,000 signatures before meeting with officials.

Students say that a 71% metro fare hike has made travel too expensive. Many also face problems like crowded BMTC buses, long walks, or costly auto rides to reach metro stations. They believe student discounts and better last-mile transport would help.

