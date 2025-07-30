Live
- After a two-year break, 134th edition of Durand Cup tournament kicks off in Manipur
- Tirunelveli murder over caste: Case handed over to CB-CID; victim’s family demands arrest of accused’s parents
- Maha govt signs two MoUs with PHFI, IMMAST for quality and capacity building in health sector
- NBA regular-season games set for Berlin, London, Manchester & Paris as part of 3-year slate in Europe
- Sonu Sood announces old age home for 500 senior citizens on his birthday
- Mrunal Thakur surprised with a pre-birthday celebration on the set of Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit’
- Under PM Modi's leadership, India progressing rapidly: Haryana CM
- TN Minister hits back at EPS over criticism of CM Stalin's hospital duties
- Ahead of padyatra, Congress' T'gana in-charge meets CM Revanth Reddy
- Nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh: Bishops, priests, nuns march towards Kerala Guv’s residence
Bengaluru Students Demand Metro Passes, Feeder Buses After Fare Hike
Highlights
A student group in Bengaluru campaigns for metro travel passes and better feeder buses to colleges after metro fare hike increases daily commute cost and reduces access.
A youth group in Bengaluru called Collective Bangalore is asking the government to give student metro passes and feeder buses to colleges. They say that many students can’t afford private vehicles or cabs. Since starting a petition last month, they have collected 450 signatures from students in over 30 colleges. Their goal is to get 1,000 signatures before meeting with officials.
Students say that a 71% metro fare hike has made travel too expensive. Many also face problems like crowded BMTC buses, long walks, or costly auto rides to reach metro stations. They believe student discounts and better last-mile transport would help.
Next Story