Bengaluru Tragedy: Two Women Killed After Electric Pole Falls Due to Earthmover Mishap

A casual evening stroll turned deadly for two women in their 30s after an electric pole collapsed on them near Baiyappanahalli, East Bengaluru, on Monday evening.

The mishap occurred when an earthmover, engaged in roadwork, accidentally dislodged the pole with its bucket arm. The operator, 33-year-old Rajkumar, was reversing the machine when the accident took place. He has been arrested for causing death by negligence.

The victims, Soni Kumari and Sumathi, were walking on 5th Cross, Suddaguntepalya, around 6:30 pm when the electric pole fell. The impact caused severe head injuries and fractures, leading to fatal blood loss. While there were claims that the operator, Rajkumar, was wearing earphones, no evidence was found. CCTV footage is currently being reviewed by the police.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar assured that safety measures at civic work sites would be improved to prevent similar accidents.

Between 2020 and October 2024, Bengaluru recorded 707 cases of death by negligence, but only two led to convictions. A senior officer noted that 20% of these cases were due to civic body lapses, with many officials avoiding responsibility.