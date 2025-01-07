Bengaluru: Tragic Losses: 8-Year-Old Tejaswini and 29-Year-Old Nilay’s Sudden Deaths

Tejaswini, an 8-year-old girl from Chamarajanagar, was at school when she suddenly felt dizzy and fell down. The teachers quickly took her to the hospital, but she couldn’t be saved.

The school principal and teachers were very sad. A special officer came to talk to the staff and students about what happened. Everyone at the school was shocked and upset.

Another story is about a 29-year-old student named Nilay. He was found dead in his dorm at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B). Nilay had just got a new job and was happy about it. People think he accidentally fell from a high place, like a balcony or stairs. There’s no sign that he meant to hurt himself. It seems like a sad accident.