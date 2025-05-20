Bengaluru-Tumkur Metro Extension Set to Boost Land Prices Dramatically

Real estate in Bengaluru and Tumkur is growing. Land prices are rising, especially due to the Bengaluru-Tumkur metro extension, which is expected to boost land values. Let's look at why this is happening and which areas are seeing price hikes.

Bengaluru’s Growing Real Estate

As Bengaluru grows, the nearby areas are also seeing land prices rise. Property sales are booming, and land in Bengaluru has been highly valued for a long time.

Metro Extension Expected to Increase Land Prices

The metro project between Bengaluru and Tumkur is spreading to new areas. Although some political leaders have opposed the metro, the project is moving forward. There were discussions about building a second international airport in Tumkur, but it did not happen. However, another big project is coming, and landowners in both cities are excited.

Bengaluru’s Growth and the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA)

Bengaluru continues to grow, and the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA) is helping expand the city’s boundaries. This will increase the value of Bengaluru and encourage more real estate development.

Areas with Rising Land Prices Due to the Metro

The metro extension between Bengaluru and Tumkur will pass through several areas, which will likely see land prices rise.

Some of these areas include:

Madavara Metro Station to Makali, Dasanapura, Nelamangala, Weaver Colony, Vishweshwarapura, Nelamangala Toll Gate, Budihal, T. Beguru, Tippagondanahalli, Kulvanahalli, Mahimapur, Billanakote, and Sompura Industrial Area.

Dabaspet, Nallayanapalay, Chikkahalli, Hirehalli Industrial Area, Pandithanahalli, Kyatsandra Bypass, Kyatsandra, SIT, Tumkur Bus Station, TOD Layout, and Nagannapalay.

The metro will also reach Shira Gate, and land prices within 500 meters of these areas are already increasing.

Shira’s Dream of a Second International Airport May Not Happen, But Metro Brings Hope

Although the dream of a second international airport at Shira didn’t happen, the metro extension is bringing hope to the people there. It will likely raise land values and improve transportation.