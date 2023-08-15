Bengaluru: Will never do anything to embarrass the party & Government says DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru : “Our government has implemented the guarantee schemes as promised, BJP cannot tolerate this and is falsely accusing our government of corruption. If their charge is proved, I will retire from politics. They can’t threaten me like they did with others. I am not afraid of all this. I will never do any work that will embarrass the party and the government or harm the self-respect of the workers. In the coming days, I will expose the corruptions of the BJP government,” said KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Addressing the KPCC All Members Meeting held at the Bharat Jodo Hall of the KPCC office, Queen’s Road. DCM DK Shivakumar said, “The opposition is unable to digest the election results. BJP is not able to choose the opposition leader. However, they continue to criticize the government unnecessarily. First, he criticized the guarantee scheme. We have implemented four out of the five guarantee schemes and responded to their criticism through work.

‘Our schemes have won people’s hearts. Virender Hegde has also written a letter congratulating the government that more women are going to Dharmasthala and performing special puja from Shakti Yojana.

Our next target is not only 2024 but also 2028. Your cooperation is important for this. Be patient all of you. There will be a change in KPCC in the coming days. Some ministers will have to be replaced. Those who do not contribute to the party have to be changed. Changes will be made from block to district and KPCC level’, said DCM.

He said: ‘Now they are making false accusations against Cheluvarayaswamy and me regarding the commission. In the wake of allegations of corruption in BBMP, the Chief Minister told us to see the truth and pay the bill. We have started an investigation. Immediately after starting this investigation, they are making commission allegations against us.’ He added: ‘Two and a half months after the election, we called a party meeting. I would like to congratulate all the leaders who contributed to the result of the 2023 assembly elections. The biggest victory of the party since 1989 has been achieved in the state due to the show of unity of all of you. Thus the door of BJP in South India is closed. Siddaramaiah and I continued our work under the guidance of our high command leaders so that we could keep the confidence of the people’.

Congress achieved this success through organized demonstration. Out of 224 constituencies, the Congress party had chosen a consensus candidate for 218 constituencies. We have sent a message to the entire country. He suggested to follow the Karnataka model while calling all the state leaders and holding a meeting. Our aim is to put aside personal issues and bring Congress to power. All the opposition parties of the country have decided to align with the Congress today and have formed the I.N.D.I.A in Karnataka. We have to maintain the strength we have got.