Presenting Wedding Song of the Year: “Tappa Tappa” from ‘Manamey’

As the release date of the Sharwanand starrer ‘Manamey’ approaches, the promotional activities have ramped up significantly. The musical promotions, in particular, have been a hit, with the first two songs already becoming chartbusters. Today, the makers have unveiled the third single, "Tappa Tappa."

Promoted as the wedding song of the year, "Tappa Tappa" has lived up to the hype, captivating listeners with its beautiful melody and vibrant visuals. Hesham Abdul Wahab has crafted a perfect wedding anthem that is both enjoyable and memorable. The song's programming and orchestration are impeccable. Sung enchantingly by Ram Miriyala and Hesham Abdul Wahab, with memorable lyrics by Kasarla Shyam, "Tappa Tappa" is set to be a favourite at weddings.

Sharwanand's lively performance in the song, along with his remarkable styling and dance moves, adds to the song's charm. The visuals also feature Krithi Shetty and child artist Vikram Adittya, with Shiva Kandukuri and Ayesha Khan appearing as the wedding couple.

‘Manamey’, produced grandly by TG Vishwa Prasad with Ramsey Studios presenting the movie, is set for its theatrical release on June 7th. The film is presented by People Media Factory.