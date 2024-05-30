Save the cotton seed farmers urges the farmers union

Gadwal: During a meeting at the TNGO hall in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Thursday, Telangana Rythu Sangam Active workers addressed the pressing issues faced by seed cotton farmers. District President GK Eedanna highlighted that for the past 25 years, approximately 40,000 seed cotton farmers in the Nadigadda area have struggled without adequate support from the government. He emphasized the government's failure to address their long-standing problems and called for urgent solutions to improve the farmers' conditions.

In the years 2015-16, around 57,000 acres of cotton crops in the district were devastated by a virus, leading to significant financial losses for the farmers, who had invested substantial amounts of money. Similar crop losses due to the virus occurred in 2017, 2019, and 2023, with the disease manifesting as red rot. Despite assurances from authorities and the government that justice would be served, no resolution has been achieved to date. Farmers believe that decisions have been made based on the interests of organizers and companies in the region, neglecting the farmers' plight and needs.

As the monsoon season approaches, authorities must respond promptly and take decisive steps to address the issues faced by seed cotton farmers. Given the rising investment costs, it is crucial to fix the price of a packet at ₹700. Additionally, farmers should be provided with an interest-free loan of ₹2 lakh per acre under investment assistance to alleviate financial burdens. Since farmers bear the entire cost of crop damage due to heavy rains, insurance coverage for crops should be implemented immediately after ginning to ensure protection and support in times of loss.

During the event, it was emphasized that farmers, who bear the entire cost of cultivation, should be paid within 50 days immediately after ginning. This prompt payment is crucial to alleviate their financial burden and ensure they receive timely compensation for their efforts and investments.