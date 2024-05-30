Kajal Aggarwal shines in crime thriller ‘Satyabhama’ debut!

I made a new attempt in my career with "Satyabhama," where I play the lead role, alongside Naveen Chandra as Amarender. This film, produced by Bobby Tikka and Srinivasa Rao Takkalapalli under the Aurum Arts banner, is a crime thriller directed by Suman Chikkala. "Major" film director Sashi Kiran Tikka served as the presenter and screenplay writer. "Satyabhama" is set for a grand theatrical release on June 7, with the press meet held today in Hyderabad.

This film marks a new chapter in my career as it's the first time I'm taking on such a unique character and story. The plot intrigued me from the moment I heard it, and I decided to take on the role because it felt fresh and innovative. I don't restrict myself to any specific type of story or character; I'll do any genre if the content is compelling.

Before "Satyabhama," I had received many offers for female-oriented movies, but I wanted to accept them only when I felt confident enough. Acting is my passion, which is why I returned to movies after focusing on my personal life. In this film, my character balances both personal and professional life.

During the making of "Satyabhama," we consulted with a senior police officer who shared insights on how criminals today use technology, such as gaming and virtual reality, to commit crimes. We found his insights fascinating and incorporated them into the story. I've always wanted to do a full-length action movie, and I feel that desire has been fulfilled with "Satyabhama."