Live
- Experience Luxury with Liberty Vacations International Accommodation
- Apollo Hospitals clocks 77 per cent jump in Q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 10 per share
- Black magic being performed through Aghoris against CM & me: Shivakumar
- Bengal Pro T20 League will help new talent emerge in the State, says Siliguri Strikers pacer Akash Deep
- 411 million adult tobacco users in SE Asia, highest globally: WHO
- Save the cotton seed farmers urges the farmers union
- Presenting Wedding Song of the Year: “Tappa Tappa” from ‘Manamey’
- PM Modi again praise Swachh Bharat crusader Kamala Moharana
- Top surfers reach Mangaluru for 5th Indian Open of Surfing
- Kajal Aggarwal shines in crime thriller ‘Satyabhama’ debut!
Just In
Kajal Aggarwal shines in crime thriller ‘Satyabhama’ debut!
I made a new attempt in my career with "Satyabhama," where I play the lead role, alongside Naveen Chandra as Amarender.
I made a new attempt in my career with "Satyabhama," where I play the lead role, alongside Naveen Chandra as Amarender. This film, produced by Bobby Tikka and Srinivasa Rao Takkalapalli under the Aurum Arts banner, is a crime thriller directed by Suman Chikkala. "Major" film director Sashi Kiran Tikka served as the presenter and screenplay writer. "Satyabhama" is set for a grand theatrical release on June 7, with the press meet held today in Hyderabad.
This film marks a new chapter in my career as it's the first time I'm taking on such a unique character and story. The plot intrigued me from the moment I heard it, and I decided to take on the role because it felt fresh and innovative. I don't restrict myself to any specific type of story or character; I'll do any genre if the content is compelling.
Before "Satyabhama," I had received many offers for female-oriented movies, but I wanted to accept them only when I felt confident enough. Acting is my passion, which is why I returned to movies after focusing on my personal life. In this film, my character balances both personal and professional life.
During the making of "Satyabhama," we consulted with a senior police officer who shared insights on how criminals today use technology, such as gaming and virtual reality, to commit crimes. We found his insights fascinating and incorporated them into the story. I've always wanted to do a full-length action movie, and I feel that desire has been fulfilled with "Satyabhama."