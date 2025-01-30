Bengaluru Woman Scammed of ₹2 Lakh Through Fake Bank Call

A woman in Bengaluru was scammed out of ₹2 lakh after receiving a fake phone call that appeared to be from her bank. On January 20, she got a call showing a number that looked like the State Bank of India (SBI), where she had an account. The pre-recorded message claimed ₹2 lakh was being transferred from her account and asked her to confirm or deny the transaction by pressing certain keys.

The woman, unsure of what to do, followed the instructions and pressed the option to deny the transfer. But soon after the call ended, she received an alert saying that ₹2 lakh had been taken from her account. Realizing she had been scammed, she rushed to her bank, where officials advised her to report the fraud to the cybercrime helpline (1930) and file a police complaint.

A case was filed under the Information Technology Act and IPC Section 318 (cheating). Police are investigating whether the scammers used a new method to bypass security measures, as the victim didn’t enter any sensitive banking details during the call.

Cybercrime investigators are looking into whether this scam is part of a new, advanced IVR-based scam technique.