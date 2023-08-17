Bengaluru: Won’t tolerate casteist remarks says Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara

Bengaluru : Reacting to the casteist remarks made by Kannada superstar Upendra, state Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara on Wednesday warned that such demeaning and insulting statements will not be tolerated.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said the people who make such remarks”should understand that no one will tolerate this and we will also not tolerate it”. “The habit of talking lowly about a community should be stopped. Whoever it is, it does not matter. There should be a discretion while using suck remarks in the present day.

“Those who are quoting the proverbs or usages which demean communities should refrain from making such comments. We will not tolerate this development and initiate legal proceedings against it,” he added.

The state Minister went on to say that “I don’t tolerate this kind of nonsense”.