Bengaluru's Namma Metro sees over 27,000 cases of passenger misbehavior

Over the last 6 months, Namma Metro security recorded more than 27,000 incidents of misconduct during non-peak hours, including:

11,922 cases of passengers playing loud music

14,162 cases of commuters not vacating priority seats for seniors, pregnant women, and people with disabilities

554 cases of eating food inside trains

474 cases of oversized luggage obstructing movement

No fines were issued, but strict warnings were given. BMRCL urges passengers to follow metro guidelines for a smoother, comfortable commute.

Late-Night Metro Service for IPL Fans!

To accommodate cricket fans attending IPL 2025 matches, Bengaluru's metro will run late on match days (April 2, 10, 18, 24, May 3, 13, 17). The last train will depart at: