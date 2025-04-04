Live
Bengaluru's Namma Metro sees over 27,000 cases of passenger misbehavior
Highlights
No fines were issued, but strict warnings were given. BMRCL urges passengers to follow metro guidelines for a smoother, comfortable commute.
Over the last 6 months, Namma Metro security recorded more than 27,000 incidents of misconduct during non-peak hours, including:
- 11,922 cases of passengers playing loud music
- 14,162 cases of commuters not vacating priority seats for seniors, pregnant women, and people with disabilities
- 554 cases of eating food inside trains
- 474 cases of oversized luggage obstructing movement
Late-Night Metro Service for IPL Fans!
To accommodate cricket fans attending IPL 2025 matches, Bengaluru's metro will run late on match days (April 2, 10, 18, 24, May 3, 13, 17). The last train will depart at:
- 12:30 AM from all terminals (Whitefield, Challaghatta, Silk Institute, Madavara)
- 1:15 AM from Majestic Station
