BJP MLA Yatnal real target is Prime Minister: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru : Even though BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal accused me of holding my photo with Maulvi Tanveer Hashmi, it is slowly becoming clear that his real target is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In a media statement, CM Siddarmaiah said, The photos released in the media clearly show that not only other BJP leaders but also Narendra Modi is related to Maulvi Hashmi. Is it possible to believe that Yatnal, Hashmi's long-time best friend and neighbor in town, was unaware of this?

Yatnal is furious as he has missed out on the state BJP president and the Leader of the Opposition post. He accused me by showing my photo with Maulvi Tanveer Hashmi with the intention of taking revenge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah who are responsible for this. He surely knew that after this allegation, the details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with Maulvi would come out. All of them have been exposed and the Prime Minister and BJP leaders have played a game of accusations against me with malicious intent to embarrass them, said CM.





I have openly admitted my friendship with Maulvi Hashmi. Hashmi has also challenged the central government to conduct an investigation into the allegations against him. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to respond to the allegations against him. If Mauli Tanveer Hashmi is really related to ICS, the Prime Minister should immediately order an investigation and bring the details of Hashmi and his relationship before the country. If this is not done then at least action should be taken against Basanagowda Patil Yatnal who makes such false allegations, said CM.



He said, This is not the first time that MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal has made such allegations. Ex-Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa and his children have made numerous allegations against him. He has also made a serious allegation that if he wants to become the chief minister in BJP, he will have to pay two thousand crore rupees to the party high command. What is the power behind the mouth of Basanagowda Patil Yatnal who openly accuses the top leaders of his party like this? It also needs to be revealed that by the strength of which 'Ji's' in the BJP, they are getting away with making such defamatory accusations against such independents.





According to the news published in today's newspapers, it has been revealed that MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal has a business relationship with Maulvi Tanveer Hashmi's family. If Tanveer Hashmi has links with ISIS as alleged by Yatnal, did Yatnal, who is his business partner, not know about it? What is the reason for keeping silent? The central government should also investigate the reasons for making such an allegation after such a long time, he added.Bharath

