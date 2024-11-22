BJP won’t succeed in toppling Congress govt: K’taka Home Minister

Bengaluru : Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Friday that the BJP party would not succeed in toppling the Congress government.

“The Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are stable and strong. We will run the government for a full five-year term. We will face the 2028 Assembly elections of Karnataka with full confidence,” said the Home Minister while retaliating to the BJP state chief B.Y. Vijayendra’s claims that his party has no such intention and the Congress government will collapse due to internal strife.

“I don’t know. How can the State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra knows what is happening in our party,” said Parameshwara.

He added that Siddaramaiah will surely continue as the CM for five years. “There shall be no doubt about it,” he reiterated.

Parameshwara had stated earlier that the political situation may change anytime and he wanted the Congress leaders to take up the construction of the Congress Bhavan in Mysuru at the earliest.

Talking about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asking for report cards of ministers and Cabinet reshuffle, Parameshwara stated this is not any new development.

“Our high command will seek a report on the functioning of the ministers. Earlier, former Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad was in charge of Karnataka state and I was holding the higher education portfolio. We used to give him reports,” he stated.

He said that the matter of cabinet reshuffle is left to the Chief Minister.

However, BJP State President Vijayendra stated that the Congress MLAs were on the brink of staging a rebellion.

“The BJP has no intention of toppling the Congress government but the Congress’ internal issues are creating unrest among its MLAs. The Congress’ poor governance and lack of development have left even its ministers and MLAs disillusioned with the Chief Minister. Parameshwara himself has indicated that this government won't last long,” he said, referring to the Home Minister's recent remarks in Mysuru.