CM inaugurates 65 modern life-saving ambulances

Bengaluru : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated 65 modern life-saving ambulances of the Health and Family Welfare Department and the State Road Safety Authority.

Chief Minister’s Emergency Service: Inauguration of 65 New Ambulances was held in a program organised at Vidhana Soudha on Monday. CM said, Golden Hour is very important in case of an accident. It is possible to save hundreds of lives if the necessary emergency treatment is received in this one hour. He said that these ambulances will help in this life saving work.

At present we have dedicated 65 primary and secondary ambulances. He said that ambulances with modern privileges will be extended to the entire state in the coming days. If the traffic rules are followed with discipline, most of the accidents do not happen. Stop drunk driving 100%. The CM appealed to the youth not to make your families orphans.

The CM asked whether accidents will not occur if you drive while talking on your mobile phone. You are responsible for your own life. You are responsible for your family. So follow the traffic rules strictly, he said.

Cancellation of licence of traffic violators

On this occasion, the Chief Minister instructed the Transport Minister to cancel the driving licence of those who drive without following the traffic rules and those who drive under the influence of alcohol. Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, Transport Minister Ramalingareddy, Guarantee Implementation Committee State President HM Revanna and many leaders and senior officials of the Health Department were present.