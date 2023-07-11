CMO Starts Twitter Handle to Address Public Grievances, Accepts Grievances Privately through Twitter Inbox

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has started a new Twitter handle, ‘@osd_cmkarnataka’, to address public grievances. This account will be handled by an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the CM, Dr Vaishnavi K, a Karnataka Municipal Service (KMS) officer.

Citizens on Twitter can tag the handle with their grievances, and the issue will be put across to the respective departments for resolution. On this note, the CMO has asked people to raise only issues that concern the society, and not personal problems.

The CMO has asked concerned netizens to provide a brief description about the problem along with the name, address, and Aadhaar number of the individual lodging the complaint.

Several Twitter users have already claimed that they have sent their issues to the handle. Moreover, the handle ‘@osd_cmkarnataka’ is titled ‘Office of the OSD to CM Karnataka’ and accepts grievances through personal messages on Twitter.

The new Twitter handle is a welcome initiative, and it is likely to be helpful in resolving public grievances more quickly since it is directly linked to the CMO. It is a step in the right direction, and it is to be seen how effective it will be in the long run. (eom)