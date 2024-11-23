Congress Clinches Landmark Victory in Shiggaavi By-Elections

Bengaluru : Karnataka voters have delivered a clear verdict in favour of the Congress, marking a significant political shift in the state. The party’s win in Shiggaavi, a constituency it reclaimed after three decades, is being hailed as a triumph of strong leadership and a commitment to public welfare, according to Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology Minister NS Boseraju.

Minister Boseraju attributed the Congress' success in the by-elections to the effective implementation of the government's guarantee schemes under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s leadership. “The people have placed their trust in clean governance and progressive policies, rejecting baseless accusations and divisive tactics,” he remarked.

Criticising the BJP’s approach, the minister accused it of relying on negative campaigning and unfounded allegations to distract from its shortcomings. He asserted that these efforts to tarnish the credibility of Congress leaders had failed to resonate with voters.

The Congress campaign, spearheaded by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, was praised for its focus on addressing real issues affecting citizens. The party's sweep in three constituencies, including the milestone victory in Shiggaavi, was described as a testament to public confidence in its governance and developmental agenda.

Urging the BJP to address its internal challenges, Minister Boseraju advised against resorting to tactics aimed at discrediting the Congress, emphasising that voters have endorsed a governance model centred on transparency and public welfare.