Covid-19 antibodies found in 16% people in State: Government survey

Bengaluru: At least 1.93 crore or 27.3 per cent of the people in Karnataka are either infected with coronavirus or had the infection in the past, as of 16 September, revealed a survey conducted by the government to estimate the prevalence of coronavirus in the State.

The survey further revealed that around 16% of the population in Karnataka developed antibodies against coronavirus, says Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar on Wednesday.

The minister said, "A survey to estimate the prevalence of Covid-19 was carried out from September 3-September16. This included the proportion of people who had COVID-19 infection recently and those currently having active SARS-CoV-2 infection. The sampled population surveyed were all adults aged 18 years and above. All 30 districts of the State, including eight zones of BBMP, were included in the survey conducted in hospitals and selected population settings."

According to the reports, three groups of the population were covered such as low-risk group (pregnant women attending antenatal clinic, persons attending outpatient department in hospitals/attendees of children or patients), moderate-risk group (persons moving in the community like bus conductors, vendors at the vegetable markets, healthcare workers, individuals in containment zones and congregate settings such as markets, malls, retail stores, bus stops, railway stations, pourakarmikas/ waste collectors) and high-risk group (elderly and persons with comorbid conditions).