Covid-19 can affect menstrual cycle

In recent months, an increasing number of people throughout the world have reported that after contracting COVID-19, they have been suffering from a prolonged state of bad health. Symptoms such as fever, tiredness, and headaches are common in people with prolonged. COVID and can last for months after the disease has passed. But, unknown to many, COVID-19 infection can cause obvious abnormalities in a person's menstrual cycle too. Researchers aren't sure why or how the virus changes the cycle.



Many people with long-term COVID have recently have spoken out on social media and in dedicated support groups about how their menstrual cycles have been affected by their prolonged disease, further affecting their quality of life. Most of the people said they've had irregular periods, strange clotting of their period blood, or intensified premenstrual syndrome since contracting COVID-19. Everyone said that their menstrual cycle had been disrupted in some way or the other but the nature of the disturbances varied from individual to individual.

The menstrual patterns of patients with proven COVID-19 infection was examined in a 2020 study, and considerable cycle modification was discovered. Most people in this study reported no variations in menstruation volume, although 20% reported less bleeding. COVID-19 infection is likely to affect your period, and COVID-19 symptoms are likely to be influenced by menstruation. The study that has been conducted to establish how the virus and cycles interact merely scratches the surface and further research is required.

Hormone releases from the hypothalamus, pituitary gland, and ovaries are primarily responsible for normal menstruation activity in women. There are concerns ranging from having two cycles in the same month, periods taking longer to arrive, heavier/lighter periods, periods lasting longer, and severe PMS symptoms.

However, if you're infected with COVID-19 and you are in your menstrual cycle, you may have an impact on your viral symptoms too. During the luteal phase of the cycle, several illnesses, such as asthma and migraine, might worsen. Researchers believe that fluctuating oestrogen levels in the body can affect certain immune cells, causing the emergence. Another possibility is that the stress from a COVID-19 infection causes could also cause alterations in the menstrual cycle.

Some people also experienced variations in their menstrual cycle because of pandemic stress. The pandemic can disrupt your menstruation even if you don't have an active COVID-19 infection. The pandemic stress alone can affect the length of your cycle, your vaginal bleeding patterns, your painful periods, and your premenstrual symptoms. It is advised to start working out and meditating. Meditating may assist your body in concentrating and releasing stress. Taking this time for yourself may assist you in releasing any additional stress or weight you may have been carrying. Starting to eat healthily and drinking more water could prove helpful. People also need to reduce the consumption of packaged foods in their diets. Yoga has also been proven by many people to help normalise period cycles.

