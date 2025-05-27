Live
COVID-19 Cases Rise in Karnataka, School Reopening May Be Delayed
COVID-19 cases are increasing in Karnataka due to the new JN.1 variant. An elderly person recently died in Bengaluru, raising safety concerns
COVID-19 cases are going up again in Karnataka. A new type called JN. 1 is found in many parts of the country. Recently, an 84-year-old person in Bengaluru died from COVID-19. This has made people worried about safety. Because of this, the government is thinking about delaying the school reopening as earlier planned for May 29.
The state government and education department are thinking about postponing the start of the 2025-2026 academic year to keep students safe. They may also think about letting the schools open, but with strict safety rules. The Karnataka Health Department has already given instructions to follow safety steps as cases rise.
Parents are worried about sending their children to school now. Health officials say the new type is not very dangerous. But older people and those with health problems should be very careful. Children are also told to follow safety rules. The situation is not very bad yet, but people should be careful.
There are only two days left before schools open. Parents and students are waiting to hear what the government will decide.