"Ee Sala Cup Namdu!" DK Shivakumar Celebrates RCB's First IPL Trophy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar joined the chorus of celebrations after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title final. Taking to social media, Shivakumar expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the team and hailed the moment as a dream come true for millions of Kannadigas.

“Ee Sala Cup Namde!,” he wrote, echoing the iconic chant of RCB fans. “Huge congratulations to @RCBTweets on this unforgettable, historic victory in the #IPLFinals. 18 years of passion, loyalty, and never giving up – and tonight, it all came together!”

The Deputy CM described the win as more than just a cricketing triumph, calling it an emotional moment for the entire “RCB Army.” He added that the victory had united the state in pride, stating, “You’ve made every Kannadiga’s dream come true. Karnataka roars with pride!”

