EVRE and Park+ partner to set up 100 EV charging stations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: City-based EV charging infrastructure company EVRE and India's largest smart parking solution brand, Park+ have partnered to set up 10,000 EV charging solutions across the country; Bengaluru expected to get 100 charging stations.

The company will set up 300 charging hubs in Delhi NCR, 100 in Bengaluru, and 100 in Mumbai and Pune providing for the rising EV adoption in the urban communities.

EVRE will envision the design and operations of the charging infrastructure while Park+ will provide the space for installing the infrastructure, More than 1000 apartments, 250 corporates and 30 malls currently use the Park+ service.

"This unique partnership provides an incentive to all the stakeholders involved - the EV user, infrastructure provider, Park+ and EVRE by leveraging these high-footfall incentivised parking spaces.

Cyclically, these hubs will go a long way to accelerate EV adoption in the country. With this partnership, we mark our entry into the Delhi EV ecosystem, and consider the partnership for 10,000 stations as our next step towards sustainable infrastructure to enable hassle-free EV usage through viability and accessibility for the consumers" said, Co-Founder of EVRE, Krishna K Jasti.

The charging stations will be established across high demand areas like shopping complexes, residential townships, malls, hotels and corporate tech parks etc.