Experts hail CET for staff recruitment in PSU banks, Central government 

Bengaluru: Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment to non-gazetted posts in Central government and public sector banks from 2021, announced by the government in March, is welcomed by education experts. The aim of the CET is to do away with multiple examinations conducted by several agencies.



With the Union cabinet giving its approval, the Union government is all set to hold CET through National Recruitment Agency to fill vacancies in public sector banks, railways and State & Central bodies.

Vivek Tuteja, chairman, CEO and chief mentor at Endeavor Careers, feels that CET will give a fair chance to all candidates.

"Standardized testing across positions and geographies will create ease of access and give a fair chance to all candidates. Candidates now will have to target specific scores in only one exam, which will become benchmark across vacancies. Chaos of different exams and syllabus will no longer prove stressful and job aspirants can singularly focus on the exam with clear patterns and syllabus and will be able to apply for multiple jobs," he explains.

"However, the challenge would be how tier 2 processes are smoothly conducted and to what extent they are integrated will have to be seen. The score validity for three years is again a welcome move to remove anxieties of students in case particular vacancies he was targeting are derailed for some reason. Overall a big thumbs up!" Tuteja states.

DGM at T.I.M.E, Hidayathullah stated that the new system will give the candidates an opportunity to focus on one preliminary exam instead of multiple ones. "While there will be an age limit, there will be no limit on the number of attempts. Scores will be valid for three years, and the best of valid scores will be considered for progress through the process. This is good news."