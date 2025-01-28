Fire Breaks Out at Electric Vehicle Showroom in Bengaluru; Car Catches Fire Near Belagavi

A fire happened at an electric vehicle showroom in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, on Monday afternoon. The fire started in the basement and ground floor, where electric bikes were kept. Ten bikes were burned, and 20 more were partly damaged. Firefighters came quickly and stopped the fire from spreading to the upper floors.

There were five people inside when the fire started. One person got hurt by an electric wire and was rushed to the hospital. Luckily, no one else was badly hurt. The fire was put out, and the cause is being looked into.

Also, a car caught fire on Sunday while going from Belagavi to Khanapur. The driver saw the fire coming from the car’s engine and got out safely. Firefighters stopped the fire before it spread. No one got hurt in this accident, and police are checking to find out what caused the fire.