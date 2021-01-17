Five-day power in parts of Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Sunday announced that there will be power cuts in Konankunte and Puttenahalli, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday to facilitate maintenance work.

According to the statement released by BESCOM, the areas that will be affected will include Chunchagatta Main Road, Vinayaka Theatre Road, Cup Factory, Glass Factory Road, Krishna Layout, Kothnur Main Road, Sadanandappa Compound, Sharada Nagar, Shivashakti Nagar and DRR Hospital".

BESCOM recently affected scheduled power outages in various areas in HSR Layout in Bengaluru between January 11 and 16 to pave way for conversion of 11 kV overhead (OH) line to underground (UG) cables and the laying of optical fibre cables in the area.