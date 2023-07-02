Fund transfer for Anna Bhagya Scheme to begin on July 10

Bengaluru: Following a series of shortcomings in the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has revealed that the much-anticipated process of transferring funds to Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders under the scheme will commence on July 10.

In a media interaction held in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah clarified the timeline for the initiation of fund transfers, asserting that the funds would be disbursed promptly. He explained, “While we had previously mentioned the intention to provide money instead of rice this month, we did not specifically state that it would be transferred on July 1. The process of transferring funds to the beneficiaries will officially begin on July 10, ensuring that the money for this month is disbursed within the current month itself.”

However, it is worth noting that Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa had announced at the end of June that the money would be transferred to beneficiaries on July 1.

The decision to transition from rice distribution to monetary transfers was prompted by the state’s inability to procure the required amount of rice from various sources. In light of this situation, the government has opted to provide BPL cardholders with financial aid equivalent to the market price of Rs 34 per kilogram, amounting to Rs 170 per person.

Remarkably, the vast majority of beneficiaries already possess bank accounts, ensuring a smooth transfer process. Those who currently lack a bank account will be required to open one in order to receive the funds.

The ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, exclusively applicable to BPL cardholders, was a pivotal pre-poll promise made by the Congress party during the elections. It guaranteed free distribution of 10 kilograms of rice per month to eligible individuals and families.