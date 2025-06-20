Live
Hebbal Flyover Night Closure on June 20-21: Airport Traffic Affected
Highlights
Hebbal Flyover will be closed late nights on June 20 and 21 for road repairs. Vehicles traveling from Kempegowda Airport to Bengaluru city must use alternate routes.
Bangalore residents stay alert as the Hebbal Flyover will be closed for traffic on the nights of June 20 and 21.
Timing & Reason:
The route will remain closed on June 20 (Thursday) and June 21 (Friday) from 11:30 PM to 5:00 AM.
Why: BBMP will do road repairs to make the surface smoother.
Affected Area: City-bound side of Hebbal Flyover
All vehicles coming to the city from the airport will be impacted.
Use This Route Instead:
At Hebbal Circle, turn right towards Tumkur Road or Outer Ring Road.
Go straight and take a left at Kuvempu Circle.
Follow New BEL Road.
Turn left at Sadashivanagar Police Station Junction.
Head to Mekhri Circle, then continue into the city.
This way may take more time. So, leave early if you have a flight or train.
