Home Sales in India’s Major Cities to Drop by 28% in Early 2025

According to a new report by ANAROCK, home sales in India’s biggest cities are expected to fall by 28% in the first three months of 2025. This indicates that fewer people are expected to buy homes compared to last year.

Bengaluru is expected to see a 16% drop in sales, with only 15,000 homes expected to be sold.

Hyderabad is expected to see the biggest drop, with a 49% decrease, meaning only 10,100 homes are expected to be sold.

Other cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata will also see lower sales.

For example:

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) sales are expected to drop by 26%.

Delhi-NCR could see a 28% decline.

Pune is expected to have a 30% decrease.

Chennai and Kolkata may face a 26% to 31% drop in sales.

This slowdown is mainly because of high property prices and global problems like wars and economic uncertainty. Even though India’s economy is growing well, many people are worried about buying homes due to these factors.