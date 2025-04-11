Imperial College London to Launch "Imperial Global India" Hub in Bengaluru

Imperial College London is opening a new research center in Bengaluru soon. Called “Imperial Global India”, it will be opened in May 2025 to strengthen research and education links between India and the UK.

It will bring together Indian and UK researchers to work on big global issues like climate change, health, and energy. Imperial already works with top Indian universities like IISc and IITs on various research projects.

Supporting Growth:

The hub will help both countries grow economically and improve people's lives by solving shared problems.

Leaders of the Hub:

Professor Sanjeev Gupta and Dr. Elena Dieckmann will lead the hub. They have worked with Indian researchers on projects like water and clean energy.

In Line with India's Education Policy:

The hub supports India’s education policy that lets top global universities set up campuses in India.



