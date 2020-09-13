Jumbo love: The bond between Vasantha and Abhimanyu

Mysuru: As the city gears up the world-famous Dasara celebrations, one man is excited as he had always been for the last seven years. While Dasara celebrations had always been dear to him, handling elephants is something very close to his heart.



Vasantha is then eagerly waiting for the big day on October 26 when he would ride on its majesty 'Abhimanyu' who would carry the 750 kg 'golden howdah' on its body. As Abhimanyu carries the 'golden howdah' with the idol of Goddess Chamundeswari seated in it, the 'mahout' and caretaker will lead him, direct him and control him to ensure that he performs his duty well. Vasantha, with over 21 years' experience in handling elephants, is all excited but also tense at the same time as thousands of people will witness the historical 410th Dasara Jumbo Savari procession.

"It is a great honour. A prime responsibility to lead the 54-year-old Dasara veteran Abhimanyu. It is the Goddess' own work. I will do it with utmost devotion. Abhimanyu will do his prime duty with ease," Vasantha said.

In conversation with The The Hans India over the phone from Maththigodu elephant camp of Nagarahole Tiger reserve where he lives with Abhimanyu and takes care of him, said "I am a third-generation mahout in the family. I have not been to school. I have grown up with elephants. My grandfather and uncles are all mahouts. My association with Abhimanyu has been quite long. For over 21 years, together we took part in the Dasara celebrations. My father Sannappa was mahout (main caretaker) of Abhimanyu and I functioned as Kavadi (assistant care taker)."

Adorned with 'singoti' on its tusks, 'Chamara' on its ears, 'hanepatti' on its forehead, 'dibba' on its legs and decked up with colourful painting designs, nails colored with golden nail paint, standing 2.68 meter tall, caparisoned Abhimanyu with the 'golden howdah' will be the apple of everyone's eyes as he walks at the Dasara 'Jumbo Savari' procession/

"After my father passed away, I have been the mahout of Abhimanyu for the past seven years. Abhimanyu had been trained to carry the wooden howdah and sandbags weighing 750 kg (along with that year's respective howdah bearing elephant) for 4.8km long regular Vijayadashami Jumbo Savari route from Mysuru Palace courtyards to Bannimantap grounds for not less than 16 years. So, he will easily carry the golden howdah as Jumbo Savari is confined to only Mysuru Palace premises. He has successfully carried the wooden howdah during Dasara procession held at Sriranpatna taluk in Mandya district for past over six years," he said.

Talking about Abhimanyu as he would about his own son, Vasantha said, "He is like my son. I lived with him for more than 21 years. The bonding between us is something indescribable in words. The entire family adores him. My wife Ambika, daughter Taarunya, my sister and brother Lingappa who is also a mahout are all happy and excited that Abhimanyu will carry the golden howdah. It is the annual duty of Goddess and I will do it with all devotion."

His mighty confidence in Abhimanyu can be further felt in his words. "Abhimanyu was involved in several operations to capture at least 100 wild elephants and over 20 tigers who venture out of their forest periphery. It was involved in such operations not just in Karnataka but even other states including Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. I was part of those operations with Abhimanyu for years. We both are accustomed to each other.

Abhimanyu was captured in the Hebballa forest area in Kodagu district in 1977 pit method, and he is currently at Maththigodu elephant camp of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. Abhimanyu weighed 5,420 kg on the day before Vijayadashami last year.