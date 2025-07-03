Live
Karnataka Cabinet Renames Bengaluru Rural as Bengaluru North
Highlights
In a key decision on July 2, the Karnataka government has renamed Bengaluru Rural district as Bengaluru North. CM Siddaramaiah also announced that Bagepalli town will now be called Bhagyanagar.
In a major decision on Wednesday, July 2, the Karnataka Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, approved the renaming of Bengaluru Rural district to Bengaluru North.
Key Points:
- Bengaluru Rural district includes the taluks of Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, and Nelamangala.
- CM Siddaramaiah confirmed the name change after the cabinet meeting.
- Additionally, the town of Bagepalli in Chikkaballapura district will now be called ‘Bhagyanagar’, as “Bagepalli” is of Telugu origin.
Background:
- Bengaluru was split into Urban and Rural districts in 1986.
- Later, in 2007, Ramanagara district was created out of parts of Bengaluru Rural.
