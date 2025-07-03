  • Menu
Karnataka Cabinet Renames Bengaluru Rural as Bengaluru North

In a key decision on July 2, the Karnataka government has renamed Bengaluru Rural district as Bengaluru North. CM Siddaramaiah also announced that Bagepalli town will now be called Bhagyanagar.

In a major decision on Wednesday, July 2, the Karnataka Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, approved the renaming of Bengaluru Rural district to Bengaluru North.

Key Points:

  • Bengaluru Rural district includes the taluks of Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, and Nelamangala.
  • CM Siddaramaiah confirmed the name change after the cabinet meeting.
  • Additionally, the town of Bagepalli in Chikkaballapura district will now be called ‘Bhagyanagar’, as “Bagepalli” is of Telugu origin.

Background:

  • Bengaluru was split into Urban and Rural districts in 1986.
  • Later, in 2007, Ramanagara district was created out of parts of Bengaluru Rural.
