Karnataka Cabinet Renames Bengaluru Rural as Bengaluru North

In a major decision on Wednesday, July 2, the Karnataka Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, approved the renaming of Bengaluru Rural district to Bengaluru North.

Key Points:

Bengaluru Rural district includes the taluks of Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, and Nelamangala.

CM Siddaramaiah confirmed the name change after the cabinet meeting.

Additionally, the town of Bagepalli in Chikkaballapura district will now be called ‘Bhagyanagar’, as “Bagepalli” is of Telugu origin.

Background: