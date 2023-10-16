Karnataka Government Expands 'Gruha Lakshmi' Scheme Access

Bengaluru : The Karnataka government has extended the option for modifying Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards for select districts, allowing cardholders to leverage the benefits of the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme. This extension comes in response to high demand from beneficiaries.

The BPL card in Karnataka, which has gained increased prominence following the Congress government's ascent to power in the state, is instrumental in accessing crucial freebie schemes such as 'Anna Bhagya' and 'Gruha Lakshmi.' The Food and Civil Supplies Department previously authorised BPL cardholders to make adjustments and add new names to their cards, a facility that has now been extended by three more days due to popular demand.



This opportunity however, is limited to districts experiencing the highest demand for modifications. According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, residents of Bagalkot, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Vijayapura can apply for modifications on October 16, 17, and 18.



For the districts of Ballari, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Yadgir, and Vijayanagara, the application window for changes is set for October 19, 20, and 21.



Applications for BPL card modifications can be made by existing cardholders at Karnataka One and Garama One centers, between the hours of 10 am to 7 pm. To effect changes, cardholders must provide supporting documents. Following the submission of an application, a review process is undertaken, and if approved, a fresh card will be issued.



The government has reported that 1.12 crore women have already reaped the benefits of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. With this extension provided, the numbers are expected to go up marginally. (eom)



