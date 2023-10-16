Live
- Fire engulfs DEMU train near Ahmednagar, no casualties reported
- Mizoram polls: Parties reiterate demand for rescheduling vote counting date; EC yet to decide
- Table Space launches TS Suites, ready to move in premium offices; set to invest Rs 500 cr in venture
- Two killed in road accident in Odisha
- Unleashing Competitive Edge: Tony Saldanha and Filippo Passerini's New Book Ushers in a Business Process Revolution
- World Food Day 2023: theme, history, quotes and how to celebrate
- Boss Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Celebrate Your Boss
- World Spine Day 2023: Theme, History, Yoga Poses, and Mind-Body Connection to Spine Health
- Minister’s Mysuru Dasara Plans with 20 MLAs Thwarted
- Karnataka Government Expands 'Gruha Lakshmi' Scheme Access
Just In
Karnataka Government Expands 'Gruha Lakshmi' Scheme Access
Extends Applications for BPL Card Modifications
Bengaluru : The Karnataka government has extended the option for modifying Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards for select districts, allowing cardholders to leverage the benefits of the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme. This extension comes in response to high demand from beneficiaries.
The BPL card in Karnataka, which has gained increased prominence following the Congress government's ascent to power in the state, is instrumental in accessing crucial freebie schemes such as 'Anna Bhagya' and 'Gruha Lakshmi.' The Food and Civil Supplies Department previously authorised BPL cardholders to make adjustments and add new names to their cards, a facility that has now been extended by three more days due to popular demand.
This opportunity however, is limited to districts experiencing the highest demand for modifications. According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, residents of Bagalkot, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Vijayapura can apply for modifications on October 16, 17, and 18.
For the districts of Ballari, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Yadgir, and Vijayanagara, the application window for changes is set for October 19, 20, and 21.
Applications for BPL card modifications can be made by existing cardholders at Karnataka One and Garama One centers, between the hours of 10 am to 7 pm. To effect changes, cardholders must provide supporting documents. Following the submission of an application, a review process is undertaken, and if approved, a fresh card will be issued.
The government has reported that 1.12 crore women have already reaped the benefits of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. With this extension provided, the numbers are expected to go up marginally. (eom)