K’taka: Police complaint lodged against petitioner in MUDA case

Bengaluru : Karnataka Congress spokesperson M. Laxmana has lodged a police complaint against petitioner in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Snehamayi Krishna, urging the police to clamp the Goonda Act on him and also demanding his deportation.

Laxmana in his complaint to the Laxmipuram police station in Mysuru stated that Snehamayi Krishna is a rowdy sheeter and has 17 criminal cases against him for 10 years.

He further alleged that the police have not taken action even as Snehamayi Krishna has indulged in blackmailing prominent personalities.

“Because of his threatening, one woman has committed suicide and two strangers claiming association with him demanded big ransom in connection with the case related to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” he alleged.

Laxmana had earlier lodged a case against Snehamayi Krishna for defaming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the police have booked an FIR against him.

Meanwhile, Snehamayi Krishna lodged a counter-complaint with the Police Commissioner of Mysuru on Saturday demanding legal action on the Congress leader Laxmana for making false allegations and lodging false complaints.

He stated that following his complaint in the MUDA case, Siddaramaiah had indirectly confessed his crime, and has returned 14 sites worth more than Rs 60 crores.

“Siddaramaiah has returned the sites not because I am a rowdy sheeter, it is because of my legal battle. The court has observed that I am a social activist and also noted that police officers with hatred have filed false cases,” he said.

Reacting to the development on Saturday, BJP State President BY Vijayendra slammed that for exposing his and his family's corruption.

“Siddaramaiah is allegedly resorting to intimidation tactics against a social activist Snehamayi Krishna who is fighting in court. By deploying his followers to file false complaints, he is attempting to silence the activist, he alleged.