Karnataka Liquor Sales to Halt on May 21st Due to License Fee Hike
Liquor shops in Karnataka will be closed on May 21st as part of a protest against the recent price hikes and increased license fees
Liquor lovers in Karnataka are in for a major shock. The state government has increased the license fees for bars, restaurants, and clubs several times.
Liquor shop owners have decided to go on strike to protest against the price hike and license fee increase, according to reports by TOI and One India (Kannada).
The Karnataka government has been consistently raising excise duties and license fees. In response, liquor shop owners, along with liquor-selling companies, have decided to shut down their operations. As a result, liquor sales are expected to be halted on May 21st, and liquor shops will not be purchasing liquor from government depots either. This strike will significantly impact liquor sales in the state.
The Karnataka government issued a notification on May 15th, announcing the hike in liquor license fees. Bar and restaurant owners are facing difficulties due to the increase in fees, and they have decided to go on strike in protest against the hike.
Liquor sales will be completely halted on May 21st across the state. Associations like the Karnataka Wine Traders Association, National Restaurant Association, and the Karnataka Breweries & Distilleries Association have called for the shutdown to protest the rising liquor prices and license fees.
There are over 12,000 licensed liquor shops in Karnataka, with more than 5,000 shop owners participating in the strike on May 21st. This means that liquor sales will be largely shut down across the state, causing a significant inconvenience for liquor consumers.