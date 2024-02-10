Man completes 11K run, after undergoing transplant

Bengaluru : Celebrating a triumph not just medical, but deeply personal, Gleneagles Hospital Bengaluru witnessed an inspiring milestone. Pradeep Kumar, a kidney transplant recipient for 11 years, crossed the finish line of an 11-kilometer run, symbolizing a journey of resilience, unwavering spirit, and the limitless potential of the human body.

Eleven years ago, kidney failure threatened to put Pradeep’s life on hold. He faced complications arising from uncontrolled hypertension, manifesting as issues like body itching and a swollen foot. He had to undergo dialysis from 2006 to 2013. During that time, he continued running 3K, 5K, and similar distances.

A successful transplant at Gleneagles Hospital, performed by Dr Anil Kumar BT, HOD, Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Chief Transplant Physician, and Dr Narendra, HOD, Senior Consultant Urologist and Transplant Surgeon, along with their skilled transplant team, offered him a second chance. But Pradeep refused to merely resume his life; he chose to actively embrace it.

Through sheer determination and a dedicated focus on his health, Pradeep transformed himself from a transplant patient into a fitness advocate. Pradeep’s post-transplant journey was marked by significant lifestyle changes. He adopted a regular exercise routine, including yoga, contributing to his fitness post-transplant (Jan 2013). He maintained a balanced diet, ensured adequate water intake, and adhered to his medication schedule as prescribed by doctors. Regular medical check-ups helped him monitor his health and address any post-transplant issues. Doctors at Gleneagles Hospital encouraged Pradeep and inspired him to continue running, suggesting it would improve his kidney function. After his kidney transplant, his motivation for joining the 11K run stemmed from a commitment to sustaining a healthier lifestyle, including regular exercise, yoga, and daily jogging. He had already participated and won in 2K, 5K, 10K, 21K runs, and many more, earning more than 10 gold medals. These accomplishments inspired him to take on the 11K run.

“Life is a precious gift, and every step I take is a testament to the incredible journey I’ve been through. I’m deeply grateful to the medical team at Gleneagles Hospital for their unwavering support and to my family for being my pillars of strength,” says Pradeep, kidney transplant recipient.

“Pradeep’s story is a powerful reminder that life after a transplant is not just about survival; it’s about thriving,” says Dr Anil Kumar BT. “His dedication to healthy living is an inspiration to us all, and his success highlights the critical role of a positive mindset in the post-transplant journey.”

Pradeep extends his gratitude beyond his own victory. He acknowledges the unwavering support of the entire Gleneagles transplant team, whose expertise and care paved the way for his recovery.

Pradeep, aged 67 and a retired private employee, exemplifies resilience, determination, and the spirit of overcoming adversity. His achievement goes beyond an individual feat. It encourages us to prioritize an active lifestyle, embrace self-care, and celebrate one another’s accomplishments. His journey is a call to action – to adopt healthy habits, challenge our limitations, and inspire others to do the same. “ Pradeep Kumar’s triumph exemplifies resilience and the human spirit’s limitless potential. His 11K run victory after a kidney transplant is a powerful narrative of overcoming adversity. Gleneagles Hospital is proud to be part of his journey, emphasizing the transformative impact of a positive mindset and dedicated care.