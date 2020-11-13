Minister blames fire mishap on illegal storage of chemicals in godown

Bengaluru: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar on Thursday declared that stringent action would be initiated against those responsible for the fire accident at the chemical factory godown at Hosaguddadahalli here on Tuesday. "Chemicals were stockpiled illegally in the godown and action will be initiated against the culprits after investigation report is submitted," the minister said.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the godown, Mr Sudhakar said that huge quantity of chemicals including sanitizers were stored by the management without obtaining necessary permission.

"Alcohol related chemicals were also there. One is required to obtain permission from Drug Controller for storing sanitizer. Action will be taken against the culprits," he assured. "It is illegal too to sell these chemicals to other companies. We will initiate strict action no matter how big is the company," the minister asserted. He further stated that action would also be initiated against officials if found guilty.

Officials of the Pollution Control Board have been instructed to shift such factories out of residential areas to safer places in the outskirts of the city.

"Some houses and other properties are damaged in this fire incident. The BBMP joint commissioner will submit a report regarding the quantum of damage. Compensation will be given to the affected families after discussing with Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa," Sudhakar said.