Minister’s Mysuru Dasara Plans with 20 MLAs Thwarted

Bengaluru : In a recent political development, the Congress party's high command has reportedly put the brakes on PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi's plans to lead a delegation of around 20 like-minded MLAs to the Mysuru Dasara festivities. The unexpected cancellation came amid growing discontent among Congress legislators over fund allocation and other issues, signalling potential tensions within the party.

Minister Jarkiholi, however, swiftly downplayed the situation, claiming that the visit to Mysuru had not been tied to any specific demands presented to the party's high command. He further emphasised the absence of any internal strife within the party, stating that this trip was merely intended to showcase unity among the legislators.



The cancelled expedition was set to include approximately 20 Congress MLAs hailing from Bagalkot, Belagavi, Chitradurga, and Dharwad. This gathering had sparked speculation in political circles, with many interpreting it as a coordinated effort to signal their grievances to the party leadership. One significant point of contention had been the perceived inadequacy of area development funds, which several MLAs had previously complained about to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.



Adding intrigue to the situation, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal's unannounced visit to Bengaluru, and a subsequent meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in the city, along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, only heightened speculations surrounding the Mysuru trip.



Following this meeting, the party's high command reportedly directed Minister Jarkiholi to cancel the excursion, citing concerns of 'groupism' and a desire to avoid offering the opposition any ammunition for criticism.



In response to these developments, Minister Jarkiholi stated that several MLAs had expressed their desire to visit Mysuru during the Dasara festivities, the date for which had yet to be determined. The Minister underscored that this plan would be coordinated with the Chief Minister and KPCC President, portraying it as a casual tour by like-minded MLAs. (eom)

