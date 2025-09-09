Live
Namma Metro Blue Line Update 2025 | Bengaluru ORR-Airport Metro Progress
Get the latest update on Namma Metro Blue Line in Bengaluru. Construction is 52.5% complete with new airport stations and driverless trains. Completion expected by December 2027.
The works on the Namma Metro Blue Line are currently underway near Ballary Road, Jakkur in Bengaluru. This metro line, also called the ORR–Airport Metro Line, will finish by December 2027.
Blue Line Route and Parts
The Blue Line has two parts:
Phase 2A: From Central Silk Board to Krishnarajapura (K.R. Pura)
Phase 2B: From K.R. Pura to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA)
The whole line will be about 58 km long, connecting south Bengaluru to the airport in the north.
Construction Progress
By June 2025, the project is 52.5% done. Work stopped for a while in 2023 because of an accident but has started again.
New Airport Metro Stations
Two new stations will be at the airport:
Airport City station on the ground
Airport Terminal station partly underground, 7-8 meters deep
Blue Line Features
The Blue Line will have driverless trains with special luggage racks to help airport travelers.
Project History and Cost
- The project began about 10 years ago.
- Phase 2A was approved in 2017.
- Phase 2B was approved in 2019.
- The total cost is around ₹14,788 crore.
Latest Inspection and Safety
BMRCL Managing Director J. Ravishankar checked the airport work recently. He said the team must finish on time and keep safety first.
How It Will Help Bengaluru
Once operations commence, Blue Line will link south, east, and north Bengaluru to the airport. This will make traveling faster and easier for everyone.